Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 15-21, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Milana Vayntrub @ Marquette’s Weasler Auditorium (1506 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

As a part of the Marquette University Student Government Speaker Series, Milana Vayntrub, best known for her role as saleswoman Lily Adams in a popular series of AT&T commercials, will speak at Marquette’s Weasler Auditorium. Vayntrub is a refugee advocate and co-founded the grassroots #CantDoNothing organization, created to encourage others to give their time, money and voice to assist refugees worldwide.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Guns, Grief and Grace in America @ Mitchell Street Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell St.), 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Milwaukee County League of Women Voters will host a panel discussion about “a framework of public health prevention to inspire and assist urban, suburban and smaller communities to engage in civil dialogue around prevention of suicide, homicide, domestic violence, accidental and mass shootings,” according to their Facebook event page.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee One-Year Anniversary Show @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Milwaukee’s monthly progressive satirical political comedy show is celebrating their one-year anniversary. This month’s comedians include: Brian Green, Dana Ehrmann, Marcos Lara, Jen Durbent, Stevie Leigh Crutcher and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Defend Abortion Access @ Affiliated Medical Services (1428 N. Farwell Ave.), 2-4 p.m.

“40 Days for Life,” a right-wing anti-abortion organization, plans to protest outside of Affiliated Medical Services from Feb. 14-March 30. A counter-protest is being organized for Sunday, Feb. 18. This day was chosen because the clinic is closed and will cause the least amount of stress for patients attempting to enter the clinic.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Redlining, Racism and Reflection, Part Two: Redlining in Context with Ralph Hollmon @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

This event features a screening of Wisconsin Public Television’s “City Within A City: When Pretty Soon Runs Out.” After the screening, Ralph Hollman, former president and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League, will discuss about what was built and destroyed during Milwaukee’s 1968 urban renewal project.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.