Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 20-26, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Feb. 20

MythBusters—The “Great” Economy Under Trump @ Grassroots North Shore office (5600 W. Brown Deer Road), 7-8:30 p.m.

Discover how the economy is performing under President Trump and hear from UW-Milwaukee emeritus economics professor Bill Holahan.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Pollution Solution: Rethink Road Salt @ The Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.), 1 p.m.

Discuss the impact of road salt and why it is a growing concern for the Milwaukee River Basin with Milwaukee Riverkeeper staff. Learn how to save money and how to protect Milwaukee’s waters.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Feb. 24

Housing Working Group Exploratory Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (310 W. Locust St.), 6 p.m.

Join this meeting to discuss community land trusts, rent control, public housing and tenants’ unions.

‘Grrrl Justice’ Screening @ UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7 p.m.

Produced by Visionary Justice StoryLab with support from the Right of Return Fellowship, Grrrl Justice is a film that explores the lives of three characters, all impacted by systemic oppression. View this free screening and stay after for a discussion by Black and Pink Milwaukee.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Wisconsin 2020: Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum Discussion @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.), 6-8:30 p.m.

The start of a year-long event series, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WUWM 89.7 FM join Zeidler Group to discuss the Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum. Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, will share facts on the topic.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.