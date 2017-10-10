Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 12-18, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of Donald Trump’s administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Justice for All: Selected Writings of Lloyd A. Barbee @ Centennial Hall (733 N. Eighth St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

This collection features Barbee’s writings from the front lines of the civil rights movement, along with his reflections from later in life. Books will be available for purchase from Woodland Pattern, and there will be a book signing following the talk.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Howell and Howard avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

SHETalks WETalk Milwaukee @ Diverse & Resilient (2439 N. Holton St.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This two-day workshop takes participants on a deep, honest and truthful dive in the issues of race, racism, whiteness and white supremacy (also on Sunday, Oct. 15).

Sunday, Oct. 15

White Supremacy Teach-In @ First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (1342 N. Astor St.), 9 a.m.-noon

The First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee is developing a special service for Oct. 15 devoted to overcoming white supremacy and developing the resources for overcoming racism.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

On the Table Conversation @ YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), noon-1:30 p.m.

This conversation will focus on the prevailing impact of race and racism, and its role in Milwaukee’s most economically disadvantaged communities.

‘Milwaukee 53206’ Screening @ St. Sebastian School and Parish (1747 N. 54th St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Sebastian School and Parish, along with Safe & Sound, have organized a screening of Milwaukee 53206, a one-hour documentary that “chronicles the lives of those affected by incarceration in America’s most incarcerated zip code through intimate stories of three 53206 residents.”

Human Trafficking and the Opioid Epidemic @ New Berlin Public Library (15105 Library Lane, New Berlin), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin have organized a night of presentations on two major issues the people of Wisconsin face: human trafficking and the opioid epidemic.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the Trump administration has planned for our great country.