Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Black Women’s Empowerment March @ Victory Over Violence Park (2615 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

In solidarity with the March for Racial Justice in Washington, D.C., on the same day, Uplifting Black Liberation and Community is planning a march in Milwaukee. “We will not end our work the day of the march but will continue to stand in solidarity and work within our own communities,” per the event’s Facebook page.

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Social Justice Education Movement @ UW-Milwaukee Union Room 191 (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 4-6 p.m.

The Social Justice Education Movement from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., will make a special presentation in Milwaukee to share their experiences organizing for K-12 schools in a presentation and Q&A.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Farwell and North avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Immigration Panel with Voces de la Frontera @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.), 9:30 a.m.

This panel, which is a part of the Adult Education Series on Immigration at Plymouth Church, features personal stories from a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, and someone who has faced deportation. Nayeli Rondin-Valle of Voces de la Frontera’s New Sanctuary Movement has organized the panel.

Monday, Oct. 2

Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women Walk @ Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.), 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.

This silent walk around Downtown Milwaukee is to remember those in Wisconsin who fell victim to domestic violence last year. The one-mile walk is anticipated to take about 30 minutes.

Freedom Walkers Screening and Discussion @ Yours Truly (833 E. Center St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Yours Truly will host a screening and discussion of Freedom Walkers, a short documentary film about the fair housing marches in Milwaukee of some 50 years ago. Several people who participated in the marches will be there to facilitate discussion.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Defend Free Speech by Becoming a Legal Observer @ UW-Milwaukee Union Room 250 (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 6-8 p.m.

This workshop is free for anyone who wants to become a “Legal Observer” for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wisconsin. Legal Observers are trained volunteers who are legal witnesses to political demonstrations, and who document the events of public protests—including any incidents of police misconduct or violations of the rights of protesters.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Lead the Change! @ UW-Milwaukee Union Room 280 (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 4-5:30 p.m.

Lead the Change! is a seven-week workshop, open to UW-Milwaukee students only, that focuses on social justice leadership. The series will focus on giving students of all identities the opportunity to develop skills related to being an agent of change.

Milwaukee Supports People in Prisons @ Milwaukee Public Library (2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

At this event—organized by Black and Pink Milwaukee, Ex-Prisoners Organizing and the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee—participants will process mail from incarcerated people, be matched with pen pals and more.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the Trump administration has planned for our great country.