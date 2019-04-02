Saving Our Democracy: April 4-10, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, April 4

Dreamers Gala 2019: Dare to Dream @ Alumni Memorial Union (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) 5 p.m.

The Dreamers Gala is the primary source of funding for the Ignacio Ellacuría, S.J., Dreamers Scholarship for undocumented students at Marquette University.

Friday, April 5

Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day @ Brew AMU (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) 7 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Receive free coffee from the AMU Brew when you donate a gently used pair of jeans or other denim items. They will be re-purposed for a Denim Display that calls for an end to victim blaming and supports survivors. Denim Day is a global movement to show support for survivors of sexual assault.

Saturday, April 6

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Water Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Tuesday, April 9

How Did Milwaukee Come to Be the Most Segregated County? @ Christ Church Episcopal, Whitefish Bay (5655 N. Lake Drive) 6:30 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot at Milwaukee’s Black Holocaust Museum, explains the history of segregation in Milwaukee County and suggests how we might transform our present and future from this tragic past.

Wednesday April 10

Human Trafficking: A Panel Discussion @ Whitefish Bay Public Library (5420 N. Marlborough Drive) 6:30 p.m.

The North Shore Junior Women’s Club will host a panel discussion on human trafficking. Community members are all welcome to attend to learn from local experts working to address the issue.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.