Artwork by: Celeste Contreras

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Feb. 28

West Allis Budget Address Watch Party @ Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (9620 W. Greenfield Ave), 6-8 p.m.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Indivisible Tosa are organizing a Wisconsin state budget address watch party at the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals office in West Allis.

Confronting Racism in Our Community @ Underwood Memorial Baptist Church (1916 W. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bricks, a transgender liberation group, is organizing an event to explore racism within the transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming community. Participants will tackle topics such as white fragility and take a closer look at the intersections of identities.

Friday, March 1

First Friday Karaoke @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 8-11 p.m.

On the first Friday of every month, Bounce Milwaukee hosts a karaoke night to benefit a local progressive charity. At least $1 from every drink sold will go to the cause. There is no cover, and children are welcome from 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Immigration Policies: DACA and Keeping Families Together @ Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.), 9:30 a.m.-noon

This League of Women Voters forum will focus on both the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy and policies that have separated families while in ICE custody. There will be a panel discussion moderated by retired Wisconsin Public Radio host Kathleen Dunn.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Brady Street and Farwell Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, March 3

MKE Democratic Action Organizational Meeting @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.), 1-3 p.m.

MKE Democratic Action, a new political organization covering Downtown, the East Side, Harambee and Riverwest, will host an informational meeting to discuss strategy and provide potential new members information on when and where canvassing will occur.

Monday, March 4

Advocate to Get Money Out of Politics @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 6-8 p.m.

As a part of Our Wisconsin Revolution’s statewide campaign to shift political power from corporations and elites to regular people, the group is hosting an event at the Riverwest Public House. Matt Rothschild from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Shauntay Nelson from Wisconsin Voices will speak at the event.

Tuesday, March 5

EXPO MKE Monthly Meeting @ Welford Sanders Enterprise Center (2821 N. Vel Phillips Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

At this month’s Ex Incarcerated People Organizing meeting, community organizer Alan Schultz will give a presentation on Columbia University Justice Lab's report on mass supervision in Wisconsin. The presentation will include people who have been affected by Wisconsin’s mass supervision system.

Wednesday, March 6

MPS School Board All-Candidate Final Forum @ Zablocki Public Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for Milwaukee Public Schools’ Board of Directors. Interpretation services and light refreshments will be provided.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.