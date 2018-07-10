Saving Our Democracy: July 12-18, 2018

NextGen America hosts a gubernatorial candidate debate targeted toward young voters (Tuesday, July 17), and the City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission offers a free listening session to find out more about being an immigrant in Milwaukee (Wednesday, July 18).

Thursday, July 12

Governor Candidate Debate Watch Party @ Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (1110 N. Old World Third St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

As part of the Wisconsin’s Choice project, a number of community organizations will host a house party for people to learn more about the remaining candidates. Since the party takes place the same night as the first broadcast debate of the primary election, attendees will watch the debate together as well.

Saturday, July 14

Annie and the Hedonists @ The Back Room at Colectivo (2211 N. Prospect Ave.), 10:30 a.m.

Annie and the Hedonists, a New York blues band, will play a benefit concert for the Local 212 American Federation of Teachers and the MATC FAST Fund, which benefits MATC students experiencing economic emergencies.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 43rd Street and Forest Home Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Marcos Lara, Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Cal Smith, Shawn Vasquez, Kelsey Claire Hagen and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Tuesday, July 17

Bystander Intervention Training @ Shorewood Public Library (3920 N. Murray Ave.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This Showing Up for Racial Justice event focuses on what to do during public instances of racist, sexist, homophobic and other forms of oppressive interpersonal violence and harassment while considering the safety of all parties.

Keeping Up with the Candidates @ South Second (838 S. Second St.), 7-9 p.m.

NextGen America, a progressive political organization, will host a gubernatorial candidate debate targeted toward young voters, with all proceeds going to a local nonprofit. Tickets also include free food and drink.

Wednesday, July 18

The Realities of Migrating to Milwaukee Listening Session @ Journey House (2110 W. Scott St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission will host a free and open to the public listening session to find out more about what it’s like to be an immigrant in Milwaukee. Light refreshments will be provided. Translators will be available.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.