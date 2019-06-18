Saving Our Democracy: June 20-26, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, June 20

Patrick Jones, author of ‘The Selma of the North’ @ Coffee Makes You Black (2803 N. Teutonia Ave.) 6-8 p.m.

Between 1958 and 1970, a distinctive movement for racial justice emerged from unique circumstances in Milwaukee. A series of local leaders inspired growing numbers of people to participate in campaigns against employment and housing discrimination, segregated public schools, the membership of public officials in discriminatory organizations, welfare cuts and police brutality. A white Catholic priest, James Groppi, led the NAACP Youth Council and Commandos in a militant struggle that lasted for 200 consecutive nights and provoked the ire of thousands of white residents. After working-class mobs attacked demonstrators, some called Milwaukee “the Selma of the North.”

Friday, June 21

Grand Opening of ‘Evicted’ Exhibit @ Mobile Design Box (753 N. 27th St.) 5-8 p.m.

Following a successful run at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., “Evicted” begins its national tour at the Mobile Design Box in Milwaukee’s Near West Side. “Evicted” is an immersive exhibition that introduces visitors to the intimate, painful process of low-income renter eviction. Inspired by Matthew Desmond’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book about eviction in Milwaukee, the experience presents data developed by Desmond’s Eviction Lab and features original photography and audio examining reasons for and the fallout from eviction.

Saturday, June 22

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Sunday, June 23

Q&A with Robert Kraig of Citizen Action of Wisconsin @ Brown Deer Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Road) 3-5 p.m.

“Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated,” said Donald Trump two years ago. Actually, most everyone knows that but him, apparently, and it has become even more complicated since subsidies were canceled, and ACA provisions have been waived in many states. Kraig will answer your questions regarding the many health care proposals and options being touted or proposed by presidential candidates. For more information, call Grassroots North Shore at 414-236-4259.

Monday, June 24

BadgerCare Expansion—Day of Action Rally @ City Hall (200 E. Wells St.) 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join Citizen Action and other aligned groups at Milwaukee City Hall for a rally around the BadgerCare expansion, with a phone bank-texting taking place afterward at Citizen Action’s office.

Tuesday, June 25

Worker Cooperatives 101 @ Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.) 5 p.m.

Co-ops are designed to improve low-wage jobs and build wealth while helping to build skills, earning potential, household income and assets. Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee presents Charity Schmidt (cooperative development specialist of the UW Center of Cooperatives) and Georgia Allen (founder and president of Soaring Independent Cooperative) to speak about the successes, challenges and impact of cooperative culture.

Wednesday, June 26

Ride 4 Peace 2k19 Rally, Tailgate and Vigil @ Sherman Boulevard and Burleigh Street to Miller Park (1 Brewers Way) 4 p.m.

Club Kids works to keep underprivileged children off the streets and out of jail by offering them fun and safe alternatives. This has been made possible through generous donations from private citizens and local and national businesses. Become a sponsor or ride the route from Sherman and Burleigh to Miller Park for a party and vigil.

