Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 21-27, 2019

Thursday, Nov. 21

SeeMe4Me Campaign Launch @ Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., 5-8 p.m.

SeeMe4Me is a narrative change initiative created to change the way we view each other and ultimately how we treat each other. This event features the premiere of the organization’s first public service announcement.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of North Port Washington Road and West Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

The Future for Bernie @ Peace Action Center, 1001 E. Keefe Ave., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are hosting an all-ages, under-21 event to rally the youth vote. While the under-21 group is a critical part of the progressive movement, they are often excluded from organizing events due to drinking age laws. This is an opportunity to engage them and keep momentum strong. Bernie Sanders wants to radically change the direction of the country by establishing Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, free college, LGBTQ, women’s and civil rights and the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The event includes pizza, music, campaign strategizing, voter registration and more.

Homeless Donation Bag Packing @ Salam Elementary School, 815 W. Layton Ave., 11 a.m.-l p.m.

Join the Hanan Refugee Relief Group and help pack 400 bags for homeless people. Bags will be distributed to Pathfinders, Street Angels and Hope House of Milwaukee.

Monday, Nov. 25

HEMAD 2019 @ Convergence Resource Center, 7961 N. 76th St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Men are generally the consumers driving the human sex trafficking industry. HEMAD is an international men’s group taking a stand against this abuse of human dignity. In Milwaukee, the HEMAD campaign is starting with an event at Convergence Resource Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Community Harvest Dinner @ Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc., 930 W. Historic Mitchell St., 4 p.m.

November is Native American Heritage Month. Celebrate and give thanks to the folks who were here first.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Hunger Task Force Fundraiser @ Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub, 1203 N. 10th St., 5 p.m.

The entrance fee for entering is a non-perishable food item or money donation for five wings and a tap beer. The event includes a wing eating contest and live music by Listening Party at 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.