Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 7-13, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, Nov. 8

City of Milwaukee Budget Review Process @ Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., 9 a.m.

Here is your chance to be engaged with the City of Milwaukee’s annual budget process by attending meetings, sharing details and information with those in your sphere of influence and by speaking at budget hearings and sharing ideas about how you want your money to be spent (or not spent, as the case may be) by city officials in 2020.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 16th Street and National Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Nov. 11

Guitars for Vets—Rock to Remember @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 901 W. Juneau Ave., 6 p.m.

Thousands of veterans are afflicted with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Indeed, more American servicemen and women have committed suicide since the end of the Vietnam War than have died in actual battle over the same time period. Many are finding hope in an unlikely place: behind the wood and strings of an acoustic guitar. The healing power of music helps soldiers cope. That’s why Guitars for Vets provides veterans with guitars and a forum to learn how to play. Live music for this event will be provided by veteran musicians from the Guitars for Vets program and Milwaukee’s Rolling Stones tribute band, Shattered. Headlining will be The Us Project, featuring Scott E. Berendt of Bad Boy.