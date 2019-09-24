Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Friends of South Shore Park

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Sept. 26

CLOSEmsdf September Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

CLOSEmsdf, a community activist group aiming to close the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF), holds monthly pickets in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Petitioners hold signs and pass out pamphlets about why they believe the MSDF should close.

ICE Out of Milwaukee Committee Vote @ Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.), 4 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s Policy Committee will consider policy changes to include non-collaboration between the police department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Voces De La Frontera will have a brief press conference before attending the hearing. Voces is proposing that the Milwaukee Police Department not assist in ICE raids, use any resources for immigration enforcement, report people, share info or collaborate with ICE and more.

YES Leadership Meeting @ 1027 S. Fifth St., 5:30 p.m.

The Youth Empowered in the Struggle group (YES) is holding their weekly meeting. “YES is a multicultural social justice organization that fights for immigrant, student and workers’ rights.” They are the youth arm of Voces De La Frontera. The meeting will include information on how to plan, coordinate and to become better community organizers.

Adopt-a-Beach cleanup at South Shore Beach @ South Shore Park (2900 S. Shore Drive), 5:30 p.m.

This cleanup is part of the 2019 International Coastal Cleanup Campaign. The cleanup, hosted by Friends of South Shore Park, is the last cleanup of the year. Meet on the paved trail at the large anchor near the northeast corner of the Park Pavilion. ​No experience is necessary. Gloves and recycled trash bags will be provided. Bring your own bucket or recycled bag to reduce waste.

Lead-Free Summit @ Hephatha Lutheran Church (1720 W. Locust St.), 6 p.m.

In 2018, parishioners and pastoral leaders at Hephatha Church, along with 53206 organizations, partnered with Interfaith Earth Network to start a lead education program. Coalition in Lead Emergency is hosting a Lead-Free Summit where health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik and aldermen will be present to “respond to a city budget proposal for free lead filters and education kits to birthing mothers in Milwaukee before leaving the hospital.”

Friday, Sept. 27

Critical Mass: September Ride @ Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.), 5:30 p.m.

Join other bike riders during a “Critical Mass ride.” This ride is “a movement to bring bike rights to the city’s attention. Critical Mass protests the toxic impact cars have on our public spaces.” Be prepared for a slow 10 to 15-mile ride through Downtown Milwaukee and the nearby area.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of South Kinnickinnic Avenue and East Lincoln Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.