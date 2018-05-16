Shepherd Express Writer Wins Press Club Award

The Shepherd Express took silver home from the Milwaukee Press Club’s Gridiron Banquet on May 11. At the highlight of the annual event, the presentation of the awards For Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism, Mary Sussman earned the Best Business Story Silver Award for her August 2017 Shepherd Express article, “Milwaukee Taps Water Technology’s Growing Potential.”

The feature described how Milwaukee has become a go-to destination for companies and countries seeking solutions to their water problems. It is one of our city’s many underpublicized success stories. Since 2013, delegations from 74 countries have visited the Global Water Center at 247 W. Freshwater Water Way. Cutting-edge water research is also being conducted at UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University.

The article represents the Shepherd Express’ mission of promoting progress in our community. To read the article, go to:

https://shepherdexpress.com/news/features/milwaukee-taps-water-technology-s-growing-potential/