Trump’s Violent Supporters Have a Crazy New Sponsor

This column originally intended to focus on the extreme Wisconsin Republicans who have begun openly encouraging political violence as the midterm elections approach.

It’s not just politically irresponsible, it can be deadly. Decent Americans will never forget the death and destruction committed by the violent mob President Trump sent to attack Congress to try to overthrow President Biden’s election.

But that didn’t stop Tim Michels, the rightwing election denier Trump endorsed against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, from publicly urging his own supporters “to get out on the streets with pitchforks and torches” to protest news coverage of his race.

The media’s terrible offense? Reporting Michels’s contribution of nearly $200,000 to anti-abortion groups seeking to ban all abortions without any exceptions for rape, incest or to save a mother’s life. Only 8% Americans support that cruel policy, which extremists absurdly call “pro-life,” according to a Pew Research Center poll.

Calling for Bloodshed

Michael Gableman, the sleazy former rightwing state Supreme Court justice who spent more than $1 million in taxpayer’s money in a failed Republican attempt to throw out Biden’s election victory in Wisconsin, was even more explicit in supporting political bloodshed.

At an Outagamie County Republican dinner, Gableman lamented Americans were too comfortable today to join MAGA Republicans like himself in a violent revolution. “Thomas Jefferson said the tree of liberty must be watered by the blood of revolution in every generation,” Gableman said, adding sadly “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Gableman clearly doesn’t understand Jefferson was writing in 1787 about continuing to expand equality and the unalienable rights guaranteed in our democracy to all Americans to create “a more perfect union.” Trump Republicans want just the opposite — to limit rights in our democracy to white men of the species.

Trump’s Cult Followers

But no matter how hard state Republicans might try, they can never keep up with Trump’s destruction of their party. Trump’s now publicly embracing the lunatic fringe cult of Qanon as his sponsor as he campaigns around the country for the Republican election deniers he’s endorsed in the midterms. Trump has never been interested in perpetuating Republicans as a conservative American political party. His sole motivation has always been his own desire for authoritarian power.

After his defeat, Trump called the armed anti-government militias of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to Washington to violently overthrow democracy. Almost two years after that horrific attack, Republican leaders still haven’t worked up enough political courage to stand up against Trump and his violent, anti-American MAGA movement.

Why shouldn’t Republicans welcome Qanon into their party? They let bygones be bygones after Trump’s murderous mob chased them through the Capitol threatening to kill them in their offices. Why not welcome the votes of a deranged, pseudo-religious cult that accuses President Obama and Hillary Clinton of being satan-worshiping pedophiles who drink the blood of children before eating them? Deranged votes count just as much as votes supporting rightwing violence and bigotry.

But the direct link to Qanon does create some embarrassing moments for Republican candidates. We should mention mental health professionals and law enforcement have had serious concerns about Qanon for years. At one point, the FBI identified them as supporters of domestic terrorism.

Q for Violence

A few weeks ago, a Michigan man shot and killed his wife and dog and wounded a daughter. Another daughter said her father’s mental health had deteriorated since the 2020 election when he became obsessed with Qanon’s “crazy ideas.” A few days later, a Pennsylvania man wearing a clown wig carried a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen was arrested for threatening to kill “Democrats and liberals” and “restore Trump to president king.” His Facebook page was filled with Qanon ravings.

At Trump rallies in Ohio and North Carolina over the past week, Trump began played dramatic music that cult members immediately recognize as Qanon’s theme song from the dark web. Trump uses it as musical accompaniment as he recites his greatest hits about American carnage created by Biden and Democrats. The reaction is attention-grabbing. Cult members in the crowd respond with an enthusiastic Qanon salute—a one-arm, one finger salute that makes Republican campaign events look like Nazi rallies in 1930’s Germany.

At a time when party leaders are attacking Biden and the Democrats for describing MAGA extremists as “semi-fascist,” it’s probably not a good idea for so many Republicans to raise their right arms to salute their leader. Apparently, “semi” was the part that MAGA Republicans considered an insult.

All Trump knows is anything that makes him the center of attention works for him. Let Michels and other Republican candidates figure out how to respond to reporters’ questions about whether they support Qanon’s crazed conspiracies. It’s always produced big fundraising for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.

Maybe that’s why protecting democracy is rising in the polls as an important issue among voters in the midterms.