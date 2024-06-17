Why Trump Hates Milwaukee and Other American Cities

× Expand Image via Democratic National Committee Trump "Horrible City" DNC ad

So there was Milwaukee, a perfectly nice Midwestern city getting ready to put aside partisan differences and host the Republican National Convention. Before the MAGA crowd even got to town, former President Trump was already condemning Milwaukee as a horrible city.

What did Milwaukee do to rise to the top of the world’s longest hate list by any defeated American president in history? It’s what Milwaukeeans and 81 million other Americans have never done. They have never once regretted turning out in record numbers to rid the nation of Trump’s hateful, anti- American presidency.

It’s absurd for Trump to even try to lie about calling Milwaukee horrible when so many Republicans tattled to the media. From the moment descended on his Golden Escalator to run for president, Trump has been explicit about what he hates most about every major city in America. Those cities are filled with the Americans Trump and his strongest supporters hate the most—liberal Democrats and Black and Brown Americans. Their civil rights movement destroyed what were once the traditional values of a majority of White Americans.

Cruder, Ruder

Trump was not only far more crude and explicit about his racism than most politicians, but openly appealed to the violent, armed racists who practiced in the woods for an American race war. They led the violent insurrectionists Trump called to Washington to attack Congress. Like Trump, hundreds of them are now convicted felons. Trump calls them political hostages and promises to pardon most of them if he’s reelected.

Needless to say, Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters are not the mainstream voters that legitimate American political parties usually depend upon to win presidential elections.

That’s why it’s always been nonsensical for news organizations to pretend Milwaukee’s Republican convention was ever going to be anything but bizarre even before the party’s presidential nominee insulted everybody in town.

No major political party in history has ever nominated a presidential candidate before who has been convicted of 34 felonies for vote fraud to deceive American voters about paying off a porn star to cover up his sleazy personal life to win a presidential election. Then add the twist that Republicans were once a conservative law and order party and the felonious former president they’re nominating again is awaiting trial for 54 more felonies including the most violent criminal assault on our democracy in history we all watched on television and stealing top-secret government documents about our nuclear weapons and hiding them in his bathroom.

Getting Away With It?

Here’s the part Trumped-up Republicans don’t appear to realize yet. It’s not just the diverse voters living in big cities who believe no one should be above the law in our democracy regardless of their wealth or political power. White voters living in small towns and rural areas believe that too. One of their biggest complaints is big guys getting away with everything.

This is where Republican attempts to roll back equal rights in America not just to the pre-civil rights era, but all the way to the 1800s is coming back to bite them. Trump has never had any power to overturn his convictions for felonies in state courts.

Four days before Milwaukee’s Republican convention, Justice Juan Merchan will sentence Trump for his multiple felony convictions in New York. The media assume he’ll receive probation as a first offender, but that’s a laughable description of Trump. He was repeatedly cited for contempt of court for attacking witnesses, jurors, the judge, the prosecutor and their families.

More state prosecutions are coming in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada for the Trump campaign’s loony attempt to submit counterfeit documents of fake Trump electors claiming he won those states instead of Biden. He didn’t.

Absolute Immunity?

While the most partisan Trump justices on the U.S. Supreme Court have delayed as long as possible to halt any further legal action from taking place on Trump’s role in the violent assault on the Capitol, that is coming to an end too. The court will finally issue its decision on an open-and-shut case that should have taken five minutes to decide—Trump’s ridiculous claim he had absolute immunity to commit any crime wanted as president without being prosecuted including ordering Seal Team 6 to assassinate Joe Biden.

Trump is already promising to create that presidential immunity for himself if he’s reelected by firing all the legitimate prosecutors who indicted him for stealing nuclear secrets and attempting to overthrow democracy and replacing them with MAGA prosecutors who will start jailing Biden and other Democrats.

Trump has had it with all that diversity, equality and inclusion that Biden and the liberal Democrats who control horrible cities like Milwaukee want to impose on America. Trump has his own ideas about how democracy could go back to the way it used to be.

We’re eagerly awaiting the first debate between Biden and Trump to compare their competing visions of American democracy.