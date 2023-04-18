Chosen: The Gifts of Milwaukee Artists w/ Brit Nicole

×

In this episode of Creative MKE, Elisabeth speaks with Brit Nicole, the poet behind the poem “Chosen” which is at the center of this year’s 414 Day Video. Nicole describes herself as a "spoken word artist, community healer, performer, musician, and facilitator based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin." In their wide-ranging discussion, Nicole reflects on her own "purpose living" and journey as an artist — from her early days within her college community’s art scene — to acting as a facilitator of events within the Milwaukee community.

In the conversation, Nicole reflects on the experience of writing “Chosen,” — how the poem almost seemed to write itself, and was a natural continuation of conversations that she’s been having with artistic cohorts in Milwaukee for some time. In an awesome moment of synchronicity, she shares that she finished writing the first draft of the poem and looked at the clock to see that it was at 4:14 a.m.

Nicole drops many pearls of wisdom while reflecting on her creative journey and experiences of community cultivation, including sharing her belief that the things that are meant for you won’t pass you by if you remain authentic, her notion of operating as a “human ice breaker” — and going out of her way to cultivate comfort and a sense of belonging for others who are stepping into the world of performance and sharing their gifts.

In her day job at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, Nicole also acts as a facilitator of creative growth and self-actualization through arts experiences for the young Milwaukeeans who study and practice music and theatre there.

Throughout the conversation, Nicole speaks about how artists can tend to their own "light," support one another and find a way to shine, and sustain and support their work. She reflects on how Milwaukee creatives need to and deserve to value themselves more – remembering that they are assets to this community in a myriad of ways.

Follow Brit Nicole on Facebook and Instagram, or email her at: britnicolethepoet@gmail.com

