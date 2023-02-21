Milwaukee Jazz Institute with Mark Davis

×

In this episode, Elisabeth interviews Mark Davis, the founder and artistic director of Milwaukee Jazz Institute. MJI is a local nonprofit organization which was founded in 2019, which has several adult and youth ensembles, regularly programs Jazz performances with touring and local acts, holds improv sessions, offers classes and workshops, and generally promotes the musical form of Jazz in the greater Milwaukee area.

Even though Milwaukee has been known as a Blues music hub, it also has a deep history with Jazz music. Davis ignited his love of Jazz through a mentorship with teacher Dave Hazeltine when he was a teen. After taking lessons with Dave, he was thrust into a live jam session at the Jazz Oasis — a now defunct Jazz club on Holton Ave in Milwaukee.

MJI the organization is not only focused on building audiences and musical knowledge, but creating opportunities for Jazz musicians to explore interaction and performance with other players. Davis sees the benefits of this kind of practice, play and cultivation of deep listening – for everyone, not just professional musicians.

Davis welcomes and invites the community to explore MJI’s performances throughout the community, explore the resources they offer, and support their mission.

Milwaukee Jazz Institute

David Hazeltine

Gerald Cannon

History of Jazz in Milwaukee

Bar Centro

Leroy Foster

Melvin Rhyne

Manty Ellis, Milwaukee’s “Godfather of Jazz”

Wes Montgomery

Paul Silbergleit

Elvin Jones

Roy Hargrove

SAINT Kate

Peter Bernstein

Larry Goldings

Bill Stewart

Matt Wilson

Brian Lynch

Camille Thurman

Pasquale Grasso

Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe

Jeff Hammond

Dave Bixler

Jazz Standards

Find the Milwaukee Jazz Institute's list of Jazz-focused local venues, here! Please note that this list is not comprehensive, and does not include all venues that feature Jazz music.

Additional notes from MJI:

Local Jazz Festivals:

Milwaukee Jazz Institute Educational Jazz Festival

Milwaukee Jazz Vision Bay View Jazz Fest

Jazz in the Park

Jazz at the Vine

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival

Other Sources:

Jazz Unlimited

WMSE 91.7FM (Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ -

Tuesdays 9AM-noon and Sunday Morning Jazz - Sundays 6-8AM)