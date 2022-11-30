Promises: For the Love of the Game w/ Joey Turbo

×

In this episode of the pod, Elisabeth speaks with Joey Turbo, co-owner of Promises Bar in Milwaukee. Turbo starts the conversation off by reflecting on his experience touring with his band Platinum Boys in Europe, and how the experience solidified for him a new standard of hospitality for touring bands, one that he wished to emulate. Turbo has been making music in bands since the age of 12. He moved to (and fell in love with) Milwaukee when he was 18, and went on to play in the Milwaukee band Platinum Boys, Catacombz, Peroxide, and Rio Turbo — a band that was formed years ago specifically to fill a gap in a bill, and to support another band touring through Milwaukee. Through his diverse experiences, Turbo feels he’s been supported, cared for and mentored by many in Milwaukee– and now he is looking to return the favor for the whole community through operating Promises.

Turbo reflects on the music scene in Milwaukee: where making music is truly about “the love of the game.” In his view, you don’t make music in Milwaukee to get rich — but that there’s something more authentic and real about the creativty here, in part because the stakes are so low. And because the music scene isn’t known outside of the city, people who come to Milwaukee and experience the quality of what goes on here are often blown away.

Through operating Promises, Turbo is trying to make it an affordable experience for customers, and offer a super accessible space for artists to perform and express themselves, work on their craft, and be fairly compensated for their sharing passion. But there’s not a particular goal—he's more invested in providing a flexible, continuous space of “happening.” Turbo feels like it’s hard to define Promises because so many people have influenced him and contribute to the experience. Ultimately, he hopes that it’s a place where everyone can have fun.

Turbo hopes that visitors to Promises will come out and find “future old friends, yourself, and a smile -- whether it’s on the face or in the heart.” He closes out the interview by stating that he wishes to pass a law (enforceable by each person, and community accountability) for all arts and culture players: that you can create awesomeness if you respect yourself, respect other people, and be cool.

Follow Promises on Instagram @Promisesbar

Email for booking inquiries: booking@promisesmilwaukee@gmail.com

Joey Peterson and Casey Hughes

Platinum Boys

Catacombz

Peroxide

Rio Turbo

Kelsy Kaufmann

Eric Schultz

Jeremy Prach

Dive Bar

Packers Bar

Meow Wolf

Matt Pappas, Milwaukee Icons, Etc.