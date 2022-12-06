Representation, Relevance + Purpose: Black Nativity from Black Arts MKE w/ Ashley Jordan and Christopher Gilbert

×

In this episode of the pod, Elisabeth speaks with Ashley Jordan, the Director of Arts & Cultural Programming, and Christopher Gilbert, Choreographer of the production of Black Nativity.

The conversation kicks off with Chris and Ashley sharing about their own upbringings, and how early transformative performance experiences empowered them to translate the momentum they felt on the stage, off the stage, and channel it into creativity and purpose in their lives. Throughout the conversation, they spoke about on how this production – an annual holiday traditional from Black Arts MKE – is a kind of touchstone for the mission and work of the organization, as a whole. They called out how important representation is for young Black people in Milwaukee, who, through this production – are giddy to see themselves in the faces and voices of local performers. Against a backdrop of ongoing racism and systemic injustice, the production of Black Nativity – “A gospel Christmas Music Experience” – is designed to feed both the Black community, while embracing the whole community; it's a production that is uplifting, is fueled by a diverse community, and is “unapologetically Black.”

In our discussion, we touch on how Black Arts MKE contributes to the local economy in many ways including by employing artists and working with local business owners, creating and investing in new content including original productions, and inspiring youth through its programming to lean in to creative practices – something that builds confidence and skill.

In the conversation, Chris hammers home how he sees the arts functioning in the “new abnormal." He encourages students — and audiences, to seek out experiences like Black Nativity that are designed with intention, with purpose — as he says to his students... “if you’re gonna leave the house... make it worth it.”

