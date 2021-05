This episode features writer, producer, comedian and creator of "As Goes Wisconsin," Kristin Brey. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Brey touch on the recent wild court case lost by Wisconsin Republicans because of lame-duck laws they put in place and what comedy in a pandemic.

