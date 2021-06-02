Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 24: Tim Grimes

This episode features Tim Grimes from the sketch group, The Accountants of Homeland Security. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Grimes go through the Wisconsin lawmaker trying to make singing the National Anthem mandatory before any sporting event hosted at a venue that get money from the state. The two also discuss the state of comedy during COVID-19.

