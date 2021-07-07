Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 26: Melissa Kingston

This episode features Melissa Kingston from the the sketch comedy group, Broad Minded. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Kingston go over the latest press release from Donald Trump and the Wisconsin Republican response/love letter. The two also go over comedy in a pandemic and the importance in-person laughter.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

To listen to past episodes, click here.