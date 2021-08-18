Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 29: Ton Johnson

Returning special guest, Ton Johnson, happened to be the first guest of the podcast. This episode features the latest on Wisconsin Republicans opting to use taxpayer money to pay for an investigation into the "stolen" 2020 election and the mystery behind Trump loyalty. Johnson and Matthew Filipowicz also go over comedy in COVID and some upcoming performances with Charlie Berens.

