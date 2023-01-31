Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 64: Bobby Hill

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 64

This time on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Bobby Hill onto the show. The two talk about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who used the Stop Woke Act to prevent African American Studies in his state. Oh, and he did it in front of a sign that read "Florida - The Education State" as well. The two also talk about Bobby's latest comedic endeavors, including the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show on February 11. Check it out!