MKE Sports Express: April 14, 2023

We're back with more sports on the MKE Sports Express! This week, the guys are joined by Mike Holbach to break down the Bucks playoff chances, and they also share their thoughts on the NBA's play-in tournament to reach the postseason. We also analyze the early part of Christian Yelich's season for the Brewers, and we go in depth about the end of the Premier League season, as we pick which soccer clubs we think will be relegated to the Championship next year.

This week's College Athletes of the Week are Jake Schoreckenthaler of Edgewood Golf and Myan Bunke of Wisconsin Track and Cross Country.