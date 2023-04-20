MKE Sports Express: April 21, 2023

× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we're talking about the Bucks and the Brewers, both of which are coming off of some big wins. We break down the Bucks big Game Two against the Miami Heat, as well as the recent West Coast road trip for the Brewers. We also talk about Draymond Green's suspension, the Oakland Athletics planning a move to Las Vegas, and more.

College Athletes of the Week: Sam Blaskowski (UW-La Crosse Track and Field) and Giana Abostoli (Carthage College Women's Tennis)