There's a ton to talk about on this week's MKE Sports Express, and not much of it is particularly good for Wisconsin sports fans. We talk about where the Bucks went wrong in the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers officially becoming a member of the New York Jets. To take our minds off of things locally, we break down the Premier League title race in England, with Machester City closing in on Arsenal's top spot. Don't miss it!