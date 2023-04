× Expand MKE Sports Express

It's another big week on the MKE Sports Express! This week, we're talking about the hot start that the Milwaukee Brewers are off to, the Milwaukee Bucks clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, NFL offseason free agency news, and a lot more. Plus we shout out the MATC baskeball team for winning the NJCAA National Championship, our College Athletes of the Week: Mason Johnson and Chloe Lindeman and more!