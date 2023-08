× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we're talking all things football, as we get ready for the 2023 season to kick off. Tyler and Liam share their personal power rankings in both the AFC and the NFC, and we all discuss our Top Five most underappreciated Green Bay Packers. This week's College Athletes of the Week are Trevor Reinhardt of St. Norbert Baseball and Brittany Baneck of UW-Green Bay Softball. Don't miss it!