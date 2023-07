× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, the guys are talking about off-the-field news, as we've hit the lull of the sports season. We're talking Brewers notes on this season, including looking at the team's new draft picks. We also talk about the exciting possibility of adding promotion and relegation to the USL soccer leagues system in America, and we go over our top five former sports logos. Check it out!