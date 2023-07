× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, Tyler, Liam and Allen sit down with Justin Arnett, director of Potawatomi Sportsbook. The guys discuss the state of the sportsbook and sports betting in Wisconsin, as well as where things are going from here. Justin also joins the guys in ranking their top five current logos in sports, and we salute our College Athletes of the Week, Marisa Roth of Northern Michigan Women's Rowing and Isaac Howard of Michigan State Men's Hockey.