This week on the MKE Sports Express, we're airing out our feelings on the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup, both of which wrapped up in the last week. We're also talking about the Oakland Athletics' fans doing a reverse boycott of their team's move to Las Vegas, and breaking down our top five jerseys of all time in Wisconsin pro sports. This week's College Athletes of the Week are Tyler Leach from Marquette Golf, and Emma Lee from Trine University softball. Check it out!