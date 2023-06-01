MKE Sports Express: June 2, 2023

× Expand MKE Sports Express

It's a big week on the MKE Sports Express! This week, Tyler and Allen are joined by Michael Holbach to talk about the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals, as well as what MLB players we feel could be Hall Of Fame-worthy. We also go in-depth on the history of the Milwaukee Admirals, who are currently battling it out in the AHL Western Conference finals, with a second franchise Calder Cup in sight. All that plus trivia and our College Athletes of the Week, The Running Rats of UW-Madison: Mya Bunke, Lenae Willemse, Maggie Munson and Kylie Finger.