MKE Sports Express: June 30, 2023

It’s a big week on the MKE Sports Express, as we’re talking the NBA offseason. Not only were there some massive trades around the league, but we also hone in on the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason dilemmas with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez entering free agency, our 2023 NBA Draft picks, and how they might fit into the fold with the new coaching regime in place. We also compare our top five upsets in sports history, and shout out our College Athletes of the Week: Savannah Santos of Muskego (Michigan Women’s Rowing) and John Zakowski of Green Bay (UW-Whitewater Men’s Tennis.)