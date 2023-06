× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we've got another busy week, as we go deep on the Stanley Cup finals and the NHL in general, talk MLB, and a roundup of all things basketball. That includes the NBA Finals, Shaka Smart's contract extension at Marquette and much more. Don't miss another action packed episode! Our College Athletes of the Week are Dayne Leonard of West Virginia baseball (from Spring Green Wisconsin) and Maddy Ehlke of Minnesota softball (from Green Bay.)