× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, hosts Tyler Klein and Liam Hanley go in-depth on the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching for the upcoming 2023 season. In addition to that, we're also talking about March Madness, where UWM basketball goes after failing to win the Horizon League tournament, NFL off-season moves and much more. It's a jam-packed half hour of sports on the MKE Sports Express!