MKE Sports Express: March 15, 2023

× Expand MKE Sports Express

It's tournament time! This week on a special early edition of the MKE Sports Express, Liam Hanley, Tyler Klein and Allen Halas break down the college basketball tournament region by region. We also go over some possible upsets, and notable players to watch, including Wisconsinites in the tournament. This week's College Athletes of the Week are Abigail Stow of UW-River Falls women's hockey and Nolan Hertel of UW-La Crosse's men's wrestling. Good luck filling out your brackets!