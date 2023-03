× Expand MKE Sports Express

IThis week on the MKE Sports Express, Tyler Klein and Liam Hanley break down a wild start to March Madness, as well as the news that Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets. We also go in depth on the Brewers position players as we inch closer and closer to the start of the MLB season. Plus we congratulate our College Athletes of the Week and check in on our XFL teams. Check it out!