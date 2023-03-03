MKE Sports Express: March 3, 2023

× Expand MKE Sports Express

Welcome to the MKE Sports Express! Hosts Tyler Klein and Liam Hanley, and producer Allen Halas break down sports topics with a uniquely Milwaukee twist. Today we're talking about the MLB pitch clock in spring training and how that will affect games going forward, Marc Lasry selling his stake in the Bucks to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and the success of college basketball programs at UWM and Marquette heading into March Madness. All that, plus we highlight our Collegiate Athletes of the Week and more.