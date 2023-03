× Expand MKE Sports Express

We're back with another edition of the MKE Sports Express, and it's time to play ball in Milwaukee! This week, Tyler Klein and Liam Hanley look at a Final Four that nobody predicted in the March Madness tournament, the opening day roster surprises for the Milwaukee Brewers, and share their outlook on the start of the Major League Baseball season. All of that plus our college athletes of the week, trivia, and much more. Don't miss it!