MKE Sports Express: May 12, 2023

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we look at where the Bucks go from here after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer. After breaking down possible replacement candidates, Liam and Allen also help Tyler decide which Premier League club he should support, thanks to a helpful flowchart of questions that Liam made. This week's College Athletes of the Week are Mitchell Van Vooren of Marquette Track and Field, as well as Chloe Tome of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Beach Volleyball, who attended Wauwatosa East High School.

