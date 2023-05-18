MKE Sports Express: May 19, 2023

× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we talk about the Brewers' trade needs, we rank the current NBA stars on their Hall of Fame status, talk about the English Championship Promotion playoffs in soccer and much more. We also blindly rank backyard sports, and speculate on the new men's soccer franchise in Milwaukee and the newly announced women's team in Madison. Our college athletes of the week are Isaiah Katz from UW-La Crosse baseball and Melissa Dietz from UW-Platteville softball.

