MKE Sports Express: May 26, 2023

This week, we have another special guest on the MKE Sports Express, as we welcome on Conor Caloia, chief operating officer of Milwaukee Pro Soccer. Milwaukee will begin play as a new expansion franchise in the USL Championship, the second division of American soccer, in 2025, and Conor answered our many questions about the new club, the Iron District, and what Milwaukee Pro Soccer's vision is for the future of pro soccer in the city. We also welcome on Mike Tkachuk to discuss his proposed club name and kit. You can help name the club right now at MilwaukeeProSoccer.com with new team name suggestions being proposed daily! Follow @MilwaukeeProSoccer on social media for more.