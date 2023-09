× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week, we have a very special episode of the MKE Sports Express, as the guys are joined by Jay DeMerit, Green Bay native and former Premier League player with Watford, as well as a member of the US Men's National Team and the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS. Learn more about Jay's background, his thoughts on playing overseas versus domestically, and the work he's doing now with mentor program Rise And Shine, which you can find at ⁠RXSMentorship.com⁠