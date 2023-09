× Expand MKE Sports Express

It's finally football season! This week on the MKE Sports Express, Tyler, Liam and Allen dive into all things NFL, as we look forward to the opening weekend of games. We share our outlook on the Packers' season in what is sure to be an interesting NFC North, and go divison by division giving our way-too-early predictions for who will win each division, conference, and Super Bowl champion. Let us know who you think will win!