Doug LaValliere, Judy Simonds and Clancy Carroll of "Taking The City By Storm"

Capturing the history of a transformative era in Milwaukee’s music scene is no easy task. However, that is what Doug Lavalliere, Judy Simonds and Clancy Carroll set out to do in the creation of Taking The City By Storm, a documentary which explores Milwaukee music from roughly 1975 – 1985. Over 80 people were interviewed for the movie, spanning the genres of power pop to new wave, punk, glam and more. We talked about the years of production that went into the documentary, including compiling source materials that were sitting in basements and attics for decades and gathering interviews in a steaming hot Miramar Theatre. The film is screening at the Beloit Film Festival on February 26 and 27, as well as the Green Bay Film Festival on April 15, but you can learn more about it here on Sonic Rendezvous.

