Today on Sonic Rendezvous, Allen Halas and Blaine Schultz talk to Justin Perkins of Mystery Room Mastering. You've more than likely heard Justin's work, as he's remastered projects from Milwaukee bands like The Shivvers, all the way up to classic acts like The Replacements. We discuss the process of mastering using damaged source materials, restoring projects to their original glory and more. You can check out Mystery Room Mastering at MysteryRoomMastering.com.

×