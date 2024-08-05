Could Brewers Turn to More Rookies for Stretch Run?

× Expand Photo by Sewageboy via WikiMedia Commons Joey Ortiz batting Joey Ortiz batting

The Brewers have already gotten several major contributions from rookies this season, but there might be another wave of candidates available if they’re willing to take a chance by letting unproven players face key moments over the next couple of months.

It’s already been a breakout year for Joey Ortiz, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick, who could go down in history as one of the best rookie trios in franchise history. Their emergence as strong regulars bodes well for the future of the organization, as this group projects to play together in Milwaukee for the next half decade or more. They also, however, might have company in the majors for the stretch run.

The Brewers came into the 2024 season with many of their top prospects in the upper levels of the organization, but not all of the most likely candidates to reach the majors have attained or been able to stick at that level. Some have fallen victim to injury: Catcher Jeferson Quero played in just one game this season before requiring shoulder surgery, and pitcher Robert Gasser was well on his way to establishing himself as a permanent member of the starting rotation when he hurt his elbow. A few others, however, continue to knock at the door of the majors.

Tyler Black

The number three prospect in the Brewers organization according to MLB Pipeline, Black has had two brief stints in the majors this season but has accumulated just 12 games and 38 plate appearances, none since June 29. Black has continued to hit with AAA Nashville, however, where his on-base percentage is near .400 and he’s hit eleven home runs in 74 games. The question remains, however, what position Black will play in the majors. He’s spent time at five different spots in the minors but to this point the Brewers haven’t tried him anywhere but first base at the MLB level. It will be interesting to see if Christian Yelich’s injury status changes Black’s trajectory at all: Over the weekend he played left field for Nashville for the first time all season.

Jacob Misiorowski

The top pitching prospect in the organization and the number 2 prospect overall, Misiorowski throws extremely hard but has faced dual questions about his durability and command as he climbed the organizational ladder. He’s answered many of his doubters this season, however, as he was routinely able to pitch deeper into games for AA Biloxi. Over a span of five starts from June 19 to July 12 he had four outings of 5 2/3 innings or more, a level he had reached just one time previously in his minor league career. He had a 1.71 ERA over that stretch. The Brewers have promoted Misiorowski to Nashville and announced he’ll work shorter outings there in preparation for a possible stretch run bullpen role. Misiorowski has started all 42 of his professional appearances, however, so it remains to be seen how he’ll adjust to entering in the middle of games.

Carlos Rodriguez

The Brewers gave Rodriguez, the number seven prospect in their organization according to MLB Pipeline, a brief audition in the big leagues in June and it didn’t go particularly well: He allowed ten earned runs across three outings and never finished the fifth inning. That stint in the majors seemed to knock Rodriguez off his rhythm a bit: He had a 2.83 ERA across his last six starts in majors before the callup but struggled to regain that momentum when he returned to Nashville. Last week Rodriguez allowed just two runs in nine innings across a pair of starts, however, so it’s possible he’s back on track.

Brock Wilken

The number 18 overall pick in the 2002 draft has had to overcome some serious adversity this season: He had played in just five games at the AA level when he was hit in the face by a pitch in April. Less than a month later he was back in the lineup with Biloxi, however, and he hit two home runs in his first week back. Wilken found another gear in July, however, when he posted a .374 on-base percentage and .500 slugging. Wilken’s path to the majors is a little cloudier now that Joey Ortiz seems to be established long-term at third base, but his bat seems likely to play, and the Brewers will have to find room for him at some point.