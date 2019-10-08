Brewers Announce New Restaurant to Replace TGI Friday's

Next year, Brewers fans will have a new place to eat inside Miller Park.

TGI Friday’s is out. The Restaurant To Be Named Later is in.

The restaurant was announced Tuesday morning, along with a video from Brewers longtime radio announcer Bob Uecker. In the video, Uecker is tasked with helping pick the name for the new restaurant.

The name is a reference to the popular adage in baseball acquisitions “a player to be named later.”

The restaurant will be located in the same location of TGI Friday’s (underneath the left field bleachers). TGI Friday’s will remain open until December, with the new restaurant opening in mid-January.

The menu will boast a myriad of “Wisconsin favorites, with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.” It will be operated by Delaware North Sportservice, who owns and operates the other food vendors in the stadium. The space will also be “refreshed with updated décor,” according to Cait Covers the Bases. It will also be open throughout the year.

“We are always looking to enhance the complete fan experience at Miller Park, and we place the highest priority on developing creative food and beverage concepts to fit all tastes,” Schlesinger Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said. “We are excited about the work we are doing with Delaware North to make this an inviting venue.”