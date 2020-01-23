Your Guide to the 2020 Brewers' Giveaways and Promotions Schedule

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey

With the Brewers On Deck Fanfest coming up this Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Wisconsin Center, we are now under three weeks away from when pitchers and catchers report to spring training and nine weeks from the Brewers' Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs (Thursday, March 26).

The team's 50th anniversary milestone season will be highlighted by five different Brewers Decade Weekends, each honoring a different era in team history. The special Decade Weekends will include giveaways, special appearances from that decade's alumni and a theme night.

The promotional schedule includes nine bobblehead giveaways, six t-shirt giveaways and the return of Miller High Life Mondays, the Miller Lite Bullpen, Dollar Dog Days, Kids & Senior Discount Days and more. The full theme night schedule is yet to be released.

Decade Weekends

Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 12 vs. Mets: '70s Weekend

'70s Weekend Friday, May 1-Sunday, May 3 vs. Cardinals: '80s Weekend

'80s Weekend Friday, July 10-Sunday, July 12 vs. Rockies: '90s Weekend

'90s Weekend Friday, Aug. 21-Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. Reds: '00s Weekend

'00s Weekend Friday, Sept. 4-Sunday, Sept. 6 vs. Dodgers: '10s Weekend

Bobbleheads

Sunday, Apr. 12 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Hank Aaron bobblehead (part of '70s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans

Hank Aaron bobblehead (part of '70s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, May 3 @ 6:09 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Paul Molitor bobblehead (part of '80s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans

Paul Molitor bobblehead (part of '80s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, May 10 @ 1:10 pm. vs. D-Backs: Christian Yelich 40-HR Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans

Christian Yelich 40-HR Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, June 14 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Lorenzo Cain bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans

Lorenzo Cain bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, June 28 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Bob Uecker 'Talking' Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans

Bob Uecker 'Talking' Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, July 12 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: Robin Yount bobblehead (part of '90s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans

Robin Yount bobblehead (part of '90s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, July 26 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Christian Yelich 30-SB bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans

Christian Yelich 30-SB bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, Aug. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Ben Sheets bobblehead (part of '00s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans

Ben Sheets bobblehead (part of '00s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans Sunday, Sept. 6 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Ryan Braun bobblehead (part of '10s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans

Giveaways

Thursday, March 26 @1:10 p.m. vs. Cubs: Brewers magnetic schedule for all ticketed fans

Brewers magnetic schedule for all ticketed fans Friday, April 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets: 1970s-themed 3/4-sleeve shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

1970s-themed 3/4-sleeve shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Saturday, April 11 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18 Friday, May 1 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: 1980s-themed short sleeve t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

1980s-themed short sleeve t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Saturday, May 2 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: All ticketed fans receive a free ticket to Noah's Ark Water Park

All ticketed fans receive a free ticket to Noah's Ark Water Park Saturday, May 9 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18 Thursday, June 11 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Padres: MLB Network Reusable Tote bags to the first 10,000 fans

MLB Network Reusable Tote bags to the first 10,000 fans Saturday, June 13 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Red: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18 Friday, June 26 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: 50th Anniversary t-shirts to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

50th Anniversary t-shirts to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Friday, July 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: 1990s-themed short sleeve t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

1990s-themed short sleeve t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Saturday, July 11 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18 Sunday, Aug. 9 @1:10 p.m. vs. Cubs: Topps baseball card packs to the first 35,000 fans

Topps baseball card packs to the first 35,000 fans Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds: 2000s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

2000s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Sunday, Aug. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Red: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18 Tuesday, Aug. 25 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Twins: Miller Lite cooler bag for the first 10,000 fans over 21 years old

Miller Lite cooler bag for the first 10,000 fans over 21 years old Friday, Sept. 4 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: 2010s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)

2010s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes) Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18

5-County Fridays

Friday, April 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets

Friday, May 8 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs

Friday, June 12 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds

Friday, July 24 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Friday, Sept. 18 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Season-Long Promotions

Kids Run the Bases every Sunday home game for kids 14 and under

every Sunday home game for kids 14 and under Miller High Life Mondays means Terrace Reserved tickets are $6 every Monday home game courtesy of Miller High Life

means Terrace Reserved tickets are $6 every Monday home game courtesy of Miller High Life Kids & Seniors Discount Day: Kids 14 and under as well as seniors over 60 can purchase tickets at 50% off on weekday afternoon games

Kids 14 and under as well as seniors over 60 can purchase tickets at 50% off on weekday afternoon games Miller Lite Beerpen: Fans (21+) who sit in the Beerpen in the right-field Loge Bleachers get a free Brewers cap every Friday home game

Other Highlights