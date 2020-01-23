Your Guide to the 2020 Brewers' Giveaways and Promotions Schedule

Photo credit: Evan Casey
With the Brewers On Deck Fanfest coming up this Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Wisconsin Center, we are now under three weeks away from when pitchers and catchers report to spring training and nine weeks from the Brewers' Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs (Thursday, March 26).
The team's 50th anniversary milestone season will be highlighted by five different Brewers Decade Weekends, each honoring a different era in team history. The special Decade Weekends will include giveaways, special appearances from that decade's alumni and a theme night.
The promotional schedule includes nine bobblehead giveaways, six t-shirt giveaways and the return of Miller High Life Mondays, the Miller Lite Bullpen, Dollar Dog Days, Kids & Senior Discount Days and more. The full theme night schedule is yet to be released.
Decade Weekends
- Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 12 vs. Mets: '70s Weekend
- Friday, May 1-Sunday, May 3 vs. Cardinals: '80s Weekend
- Friday, July 10-Sunday, July 12 vs. Rockies: '90s Weekend
- Friday, Aug. 21-Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. Reds: '00s Weekend
- Friday, Sept. 4-Sunday, Sept. 6 vs. Dodgers: '10s Weekend
Bobbleheads
- Sunday, Apr. 12 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Hank Aaron bobblehead (part of '70s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, May 3 @ 6:09 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Paul Molitor bobblehead (part of '80s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, May 10 @ 1:10 pm. vs. D-Backs: Christian Yelich 40-HR Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, June 14 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Lorenzo Cain bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, June 28 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Bob Uecker 'Talking' Bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, July 12 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: Robin Yount bobblehead (part of '90s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, July 26 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Christian Yelich 30-SB bobblehead for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, Aug. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Ben Sheets bobblehead (part of '00s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans
- Sunday, Sept. 6 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Ryan Braun bobblehead (part of '10s Weekend) for the first 35,000 fans
Giveaways
- Thursday, March 26 @1:10 p.m. vs. Cubs: Brewers magnetic schedule for all ticketed fans
- Friday, April 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets: 1970s-themed 3/4-sleeve shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Saturday, April 11 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
- Friday, May 1 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: 1980s-themed short sleeve t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Saturday, May 2 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: All ticketed fans receive a free ticket to Noah's Ark Water Park
- Saturday, May 9 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
- Thursday, June 11 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Padres: MLB Network Reusable Tote bags to the first 10,000 fans
- Saturday, June 13 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Red: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
- Friday, June 26 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: 50th Anniversary t-shirts to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Friday, July 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: 1990s-themed short sleeve t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Saturday, July 11 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Rockies: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
- Sunday, Aug. 9 @1:10 p.m. vs. Cubs: Topps baseball card packs to the first 35,000 fans
- Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds: 2000s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Sunday, Aug. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Red: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Twins: Miller Lite cooler bag for the first 10,000 fans over 21 years old
- Friday, Sept. 4 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: 2010s-themed t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans (adult sizes)
- Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Brewers coupon book to the first 25,000 fans that are over 18
5-County Fridays
- Friday, April 10 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets
- Friday, May 8 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs
- Friday, June 12 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds
- Friday, July 24 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
- Friday, Sept. 18 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
Season-Long Promotions
- Kids Run the Bases every Sunday home game for kids 14 and under
- Miller High Life Mondays means Terrace Reserved tickets are $6 every Monday home game courtesy of Miller High Life
- Kids & Seniors Discount Day: Kids 14 and under as well as seniors over 60 can purchase tickets at 50% off on weekday afternoon games
- Miller Lite Beerpen: Fans (21+) who sit in the Beerpen in the right-field Loge Bleachers get a free Brewers cap every Friday home game
Other Highlights
- Wednesday, April 1 @ 12:40 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Math Day is a special educational day at the ballpark. Students will receive a Math Day workbook ahead of the game, which teachers can incorporate into their lesson plans. Then, students will put their math skills to the test at the game by completing the remainder of the workbook using elements from the game.
- Saturday, May 9 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs: Lorenzo Cain Jedi bobblehead those who purchase a Star Wars Night Ticket Package
- Thursday, April 30 @ 12:40 p.m. vs. Nationals: Weather Day at the ballpark with CBS 58
- Saturday, May 9 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. D-Backs: Star Wars Theme Night includes a special Lorenzo Cain Jedi bobblehead giveaway to fans who purchase special theme night tickets
- Wednesday, May 20 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Yankees: Dollar Dog Day
- Tuesday, June 23 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Blue Jays: Little League Night ticket deals for all Little Leaguers and a pregame parade on the field
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Marlins: Little League Champions Night includes discounted ticket packages for top Little Leagee teams across the state and on-field recognition before the game
- 2-Man Advantage Ticket Offer: Get a ticket to an Admirals hockey game (Feb. 7 or March 13) and a ticket to a Brewers game (April 10 or May 8) for $22