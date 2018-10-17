2018-2019 Bucks Season Preview: New Beginnings

× Expand Photo Credit: Gary Dineen/Milwaukee Bucks 01202017_Bulls_Hawks_Cunningham_0191 MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 12: during a pre-season game on October 12, 2018 at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the midst of what has been a magical season for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have stolen the spotlight in Wisconsin, the other Cream City team has been flying under the radar with the hopes of following suit. After making their second playoff appearance in three years, the Bucks have their sights set even higher as this season gets underway.

Last season was a roller coaster ride with many highs and lows including the midseason firing of head coach Jason Kidd after an underwhelming 23-22 start. The Bucks would end up winning 10 of their next 13 games after the firing, but ultimately limp into a seventh seed playoff spot with a 44-38 record. Despite taking the Boston Celtics to a deciding seventh game in the first round, it was still a disappointing, but fitting, end to what would be their final season in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. It was an era of mediocrity with the peak being the “Light it Up” era during the turn of the century that featured the original “Big 3” of Ray Allen, Big Dog and Sam Cassell. While it ended with a ton of promise centered around future MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the pressure to get this team to the next level has never felt greater with new coach Mike Budenholzer and the opening of the brand-new state of the art Fiserv Forum.

New Era, New Culture

It used to be fun and exciting when talking about the Bucks just making the playoffs, but those days are dead and gone. The hiring of former NBA coach of the year Mike Budenholzer, who led the Atlanta Hawks to 60 wins back in 2014-2015 season, has already made an impact heading into this season. His run and gun style has already opened up a lot of eyes through training camp and preseason with the Bucks looking a lot more loose and free-flowing on both ends of the floor.

A lot of emphasis has been put on ball movement, getting up and down the floor and especially three-point shooting. So much so that he has the entire roster is taking outside shots with no hesitation including center John Henson. Yes, John Henson, who has only made one of 13 three-point attempts throughout his six-year NBA career. With the league shifting to small lineups focusing heavily on three-point shooting, i.e. the Golden State Warriors, the best way to compete is to simply fall in line.

The early returns seem to suggest that Budenzholzer will be the right man for the job. The players seem motivated to play for him and sound like they are ready to buy into his fast-paced style. That showed throughout the preseason with a dominating 116-82 win over the Bulls in game one followed by their 143-121 obliteration of the Timberwolves in their final tune up that saw them pour in 25 threes on 48 attempts. They shot 41% overall from three (66-161) in four preseason games and were not gun shy at all to say the least. A lot can be attributed to their transition, ball movement and the extra pass to the get the best look. With all the guys on the floor looking to shoot, even Giannis, there seems to be a clear identity brewing that could allow for a lot of fun nights this season. Of course, there will be times when shots won’t be falling so it will be interesting to see how they adjust when the time comes.

Roster

Who’s In: Milwaukee made some corresponding moves this summer to improve their outside shooting presence by signing the likes of veterans Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova, and Pat Connaughton while drafting 2018 Final Four MVP Donte DiVincenzo with the 17th overall pick in this summer’s draft.

Lopez, 30, has adjusted to the times and become a solid outside shooter the last two seasons shooting at a 35% clip as a seven-footer while Ersan Ilyasova has been a consistent stretch four throughout his 10-year career at a 37% clip from downtown. Ilyasova, 31, is back for his third stint with the Bucks after he played with the team from ’06-’07 and ’09-’15 before bouncing around the last three seasons with the Pistons, Magic, Hawks, Thunder and 76ers. This time around with Milwaukee, though, seems like the right time to bring him back as his gritty style of play should fit perfectly in Bud’s system. The 25-year-old Pat Connaughton comes over after three years in Portland including last season where he played in all 82 games averaging 5.4 points in just over 18 minutes a night while shooting over 35% from range.

The jury is still out on DiVicenzo, who seems like a prototypical Bucks pick that has a ton of upside with raw athleticism. He’s a 6’5” combo guard that plays hard on both ends of the floor. While he’s struggled through summer league and training camp shooting and scoring the ball, he’s shown the ability to contribute in other ways by making plays for other guys in the passing game and being active defensively.

Who’s Out: The Bucks renounced their rights to former number two overall pick Jabari Parker, who signed a two-year, $40 million-dollar contract with the Bulls while simply waiving Brandon Jennings and leaving 41-year old Jason Terry unsigned.

Perhaps one of the more difficult divorces the Bucks have had in recent history is cutting ties with Jabari Parker. The number two pick in the 2014 draft had so much promise to be a franchise cornerstone alongside Giannis but had two major knee surgeries and played in just 183 games during his four-year stint in Milwaukee. It ended somewhat sourly this past season after he struggled to fit in after returning in February and ultimately fell out of place during the playoffs. His thirst for max money put the Bucks in a tough spot with very little cap room and decided to let him walk for nothing in return. While it could come back to bite the Bucks with him being just 23 years old and having to face him four times a year, it was a risk they had to take financially. It’s a tough pill to swallow because Jabari really liked being in Milwaukee but his lack of court time, along with him being a defensive liability and struggle to coincide with Giannis made the Bucks’ decision easier. As a basketball fan, you have to wish him nothing but the best because getting injured is something you can’t control. The hope is he can stay healthy and have a productive career even if it is elsewhere.

The Usual Suspects

As it has been the last few seasons, this team goes as Giannis goes. He’s no secret anymore and his talent is now a known commodity around the world of basketball. So much that in the annual GM survey, he received the most votes as the player to start a franchise with. As long as Milwaukee has Giannis in the fold and leading this team, they will have a chance to do big things. After finishing top five in MVP voting last season, it’s likely he will take it to an even higher level and hopefully lift this team to at least the second round of the playoffs. His numbers have steadily jumped from year to year and many expect them to be even better under the tutelage of Mike Budenholzer. To think he is already in his sixth year in the league at only 23 years of age is insane to say the least. After working out with Kobe Bryant this summer, you can only imagine what is to come of that. He’s already a matchup nightmare each and every night and has been taking the three-point shot with no hesitation. All we’ve been waiting for is for him to find some resemblance of an outside shot that can be enough of a threat for him to get opponents to respect it. Then he would be seemingly unstoppable. To think his prime is still years away is mind-blowing in itself.

With the starting five rounding out to include Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Brook Lopez; there is a lot of to look forward to in terms of having quality talent around Giannis. Middleton and Bledsoe are in the final years of their contract, so you know they will be motivated, as well Brogdon getting his opportunity to play for an extension next summer. It’s an athletic and well-balanced roster that will unselfishly play off of Giannis by spreading the floor inside and out.

Add in a bench of Ersan Ilyasova, Tony Snell, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown, Thon Maker, Pat Connaughton and rookie DiVincenzo; it looks like the Bucks have finally put together a solid bunch that can break through and make a run in an Eastern conference that no longer has LeBron James at the helm. I didn’t even mention wild card newcomer Christian Wood, a 6’11 big who surprised many at summer league and training camp with his length and freaky athleticism to grab the final roster spot.

Bottom Line

It’s easy to get excited for basketball season every year, but what’s not to like about the Bucks offseason? They are coming off a seven game playoff series against arguably the most talented team in the east in the Boston Celtics for one. They got the coach they wanted in Budenholzer, who has already made a strong first impression by changing the culture. They didn’t make giant splashes in free agency but added guys that would fit their scheme well and are entering the season with a healthy roster for the first time in what seems like several years. Giannis, Bledsoe, Middleton and Brogdon are a year older and have had a full offseason together, which seems to have already made an impact in preseason. All the talk in the Eastern Conference has centered around Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto, which should allow Milwaukee to just go out and play their game. Not to mention they have a brand-new building in the Fiserv Forum to break in with one of the best fan bases in the league that should allow for one of the best atmospheres in the NBA. Buckle up Bucks fans and enjoy the ride.

Prediction: The Deer will finish with a record of 49-33 and a top four finish in the Eastern Conference while the Greek Freak falls just short of the MVP to new Laker LeBron James.